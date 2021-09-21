TESTD Awarded Medical Testing Software Agreement With Premier

Premier member organizations facing "vax or test" mandates now have a software platform for managing testing that saves money and time

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TESTD Inc. has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for medical testing software with Premier. Effective immediately, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for TESTD's Software as a Solution (SaaS) platform that manages COVID and other infectious disease testing.

Agreement with Premier gives hospitals and other providers special pricing to use the TESTD platform.

The group purchasing agreement is particularly timely in light of the recent mandate by the federal government that companies of 100 employees or more enforce weekly testing of individuals not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

"We're extremely proud of having been awarded this group purchasing agreement with Premier," said Nicholus Andrews, CEO of TESTD, "and we hope this encourages its members to take a look at our easy-to-use, fully-digital solution."

ISO certifications

Andrews noted that clients can take extra comfort in knowing that TESTD has been awarded ISO certifications 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 for quality control, reliability, and privacy. The platform is also fully HIPAA compliant.

"We all want to conquer this disease, and testing is an overlooked weapon for halting the spread," Andrews said. "At TESTD, we've helped municipalities, as well as companies in healthcare and hospitality, manage the health of more than 250,000 individuals. We know that has saved lives while we've helped clients save time and money managing their needs."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

How TESTD works

TESTD launched during the COVID-19 lockdown as a software solution for enterprises requiring testing for the virus. As the pandemic evolved so did TESTD. It is now focussed on infectious disease surveillance, with the ability to manage tests for a variety of pathogens, as well as manage patient data for clinical trials and other medical needs.

It uses blockchain and other technologies to encrypt data, putting it in sharp contrast to systems deployed elsewhere in the world where health information is delivered to a central authority and security has been debated.

The platform allows secure and speedy self-scheduling; the ability of managers to set and revise test protocols; test management through the lab resulting process; and reporting to individuals, managers, and providers.

An individual self-schedules a test from a mobile device, entering information on TESTD's encrypted platform to secure and protect that person's data and test result. The TESTD dashboard gives the manager a complete view of the workforce and patient population, allows for easy revisions to protocols and testing appointments, and gives that person the ability to issue reports in real time. A tablet interface gives an operator at a test site the ability to check-in someone for testing and maintain custody of the data, while limiting that operator from accessing any protected health information.

An easy-to-use platform provides many benefits, Andrews said, especially as companies face the new reality of testing hundreds and thousands of individuals.

"Large companies, hospitals, and other providers may be confused and frustrated by this new demand for testing," said Andrews. "Because we automate so much of the work, on a platform that is easy to learn, we can actually help you organize the effort and save money in the long run."

More information is available at www.TESTD.com .Media inquiries: Alan Goodman, alan@testd.com, 646-543-ALAN (2526)

TESTD Inc. provides electronic health record (EHR) technology, based in Miami, FL. It was founded in March 2020. TESTD's initial product is its platform TESTD, which automates medical test scheduling, manages testing data, and organizes the data for easy reporting. For sales, contact Eric Forst at 310-403-4589.

