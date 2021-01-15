Test Security Expert Joins Trailblazing Online Proctoring Provider

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, whose secure online proctoring solution is used by hundreds of testing organizations and academic institutions to support millions of test-takers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Rachel Schoenig, JD, as Chief Science Officer. A lawyer and security expert who has spent more than a decade in the high-stakes testing industry, Schoenig will bring her experience to bear on refining and evolving Examity's industry-leading approach to privacy and security.

"Live online proctoring, now accepted by accreditation standards, is here to stay even for high-stakes testing programs. As demand continues to grow, so does the need to ensure security, integrity, and transparency for testing providers and test-takers alike," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "Rachel's deep expertise in the space will not only help us to respond to the near-term challenges posed by the pandemic, but also inform the ongoing development of more streamlined, secure products and practices in the months to come."

During her ten-plus years in the field, Rachel has created industry alliances to develop new approaches to proctor training, led the development of new data forensics, redesigned ACT's security framework, and spearheaded an industry-leading program to deter impersonation testing. She founded and will continue to lead Cornerstone Strategies, a boutique firm providing strategic, security, statistical and privacy services to the industry. She currently co-chairs the committee developing online proctoring standards sponsored by the National College Testing Association and Association of Test Publishers, and also serves on the board for the Council on Test Security. A sought-after author and speaker, her recent publications include co-authoring the ATP-NCTA Proctoring Best Practices, a chapter in The Handbook on Test Security, CAS Standards for Testing Offices, and the ATP Workforce Credentialing Survey Report and Framework. Schoenig earned her J.D. summa cum laude from Drake University Law School.

"The past nine months have catalyzed a shift in the assessment landscape as providers recognize the potential of online solutions to expand access to credentials, jobs, and education programs. These changes are likely to persist even when the pandemic subsides -- which further reinforces the importance of clear communication and a commitment to security in this new normal," said Schoenig. "Examity's approach and vision have made them a leader in the field, and I look forward to the opportunity to further the company's mission at a time when their work has become more important than ever."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the landscape of online testing, providers across industries are in search of new strategies that can enable effective and secure assessment at scale. Designed to address this need by providing a streamlined, secure online test-taking experience, Examity's platform offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live, for hundreds of education and certification providers including Adobe and Western Governors University. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity is a two-time honoree on Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been recognized for three consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

About ExamityExamity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to protect test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

