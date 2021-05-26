Test Preparation Market In The US To Grow By USD 10.72 Billion Through 2024 | Impacts Of Drivers And Challenges | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the test preparation market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 10.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the test preparation market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 10.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market? The university exams are the leading segment in the market.

The university exams are the leading segment in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%. Who are the top players in the market? ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC. are the top players in the market.

ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the use of analytical tools in test preparations. However, the availability of open-source test preparation materials will challenge the growth of the market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of analytical tools in test preparations will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of open-source test preparation materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this test preparation market in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: SegmentationTest Preparation Market in the US is segmented as below:

Producto University Examso Certification Examso High School Examso Elementary Examso Other Exams

End-usero Higher Educationo K-12

Market Landscapeo Blendedo Online

Test Preparation Market in the US 2020-2024: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The test preparation market in the US report covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market in US Size

Test Preparation Market in US Trends

Test Preparation Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advances in test preparation services as one of the prime reasons driving the Test Preparation Market in the US growth during the next few years.

Test Preparation Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist test preparation market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the test preparation market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the test preparation market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the test preparation market vendors in the US

