Test Preparation Market In India To Witness $ 7.22 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market is poised to grow by USD 7.22 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report on the test preparation market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses.

The test preparation market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies an increase in the number of startups as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The test preparation market covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market SizingTest Preparation Market ForecastTest Preparation Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

Bansal Classes Kota

CL Educate Ltd.

FIITJEE Ltd.

Kaplan Inc.

Pearson Plc

Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

University exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Certification exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High school exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Post-secondary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K 12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning Method

Market segments

Comparison by Learning method

Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Learning Method

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

