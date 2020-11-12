Test And Measurement Equipment (GPTE & MTE) Markets 2020-2025: Focus On Automotive And Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, IT And Telecommunication, Education, Semiconductor And Electronics

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Test and Measurement Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global test and measurement equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019Test and measurement equipment refers to various tools used to measure, analyze, display, test and record electrical data. These tools generate electrical signals and capture the responses from multiple devices in the testing phase to identify faults and ensure the proper functioning of the equipment. Some of the commonly used test and measurement equipment include oscilloscopes, ammeter, voltmeter, wattmeter, digital multimeters and spectrum analyzers. They are designed to indicate a specific parameter, such as length, weight, current, voltage and temperature and indicate the presence or absence of specific physical characteristics.Rapid industrialization, along with significant growth in the electronics industry, represents one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the industry growth. Test and measurement equipment are used for checking defects in high-performance and power-efficient consumer electronics and semiconductors during manufacturing. Consequently, increasing utilization of test and measurement equipment for regular testing and diagnosing any faults in aircraft, helicopters and other machines is also driving the market growth. They are also used for machine control, factory automation and establishing remote sensor connections in the automotive and transportation sectors. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of machine-to-machine (M2M) interaction systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems offer portable and embedded testing and measurement solutions with remote troubleshooting capabilities and interactive interfaces. Other factors, including improvements in the networking and communications infrastructure, along with the increasing automation of laboratory instruments, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global test and measurement equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global test and measurement equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global test and measurement equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global test and measurement equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE)6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Oscilloscopes6.1.2.2 Signal Generators6.1.2.3 Multimeters6.1.2.4 Logic Analyzers6.1.2.5 Spectrum Analyzers6.1.2.6 Bert (Bit Error Rate Test)6.1.2.7 Network Analyzers6.1.2.8 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Mechanical Test Equipment (MTE)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Non-Destructive Test Equipment6.2.2.2 Machine Vision Inspection6.2.2.3 Machine Condition Monitoring6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Service Type7.1 Calibration Services7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Repair Services/After-Sales Services 8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry8.1 Automotive and Transportation8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Aerospace and Defense8.3 IT and Telecommunication8.4 Education8.5 Semiconductor and Electronics8.6 Others 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Advantest Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

EXFO Inc.

Fortive

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Rohde & Schwarz

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

