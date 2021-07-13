Tesla Announces Date For Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Webcast

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q2 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast When: Monday, July 26, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time Q2 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005861/en/