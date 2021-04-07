Tesis Labs Launching New Arizona Genetic Testing Facility

PHOENIX, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesis Labs, the leader in targeted genetic sequencing, announced its plans to expand to the Phoenix/ Scottsdale area, offering targeted genetic sequencing services to healthcare providers in the western U.S. The new lab will be located in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale lab will provide the additional capacity to handle the growth of the Company's collaborative initiatives with large medical companies and research organizations looking to develop pharmaceuticals that impact the human genome, medical devices and large medical organizations focused on an improvement in the quality of care. The primary focus of the facility will be on high-complexity molecular and next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing to detect chronic and hereditary conditions such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's. Also, the lab will offer Infectious Disease testing, including COVID-19, respiratory pathology, wound and other molecular testing.

"Tesis Labs's expansion is a positive reflection on Arizona's high-quality healthcare and bio-tech community. Arizona offers convenient access to states west of the Rockies, along with the clinical and bio-tech expertise needed to support next generation genetic opportunities," stated Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "Our success in being able to encourage Tesis Labs to anchor its largest facility in Arizona is a confirmation of the positive business environment in our state.

"Genetics and hereditary markers are playing an increasing role in preventive medicine. With earlier identification of disease markers, physicians, patients and families can make more informed prevention and treatment decisions," said Ron King, Tesis Labs Chief Executive Officer. "Expansion to Arizona affords Tesis Labs and its team of experts the capacity to accommodate our substantial growth from our assertive collaboration efforts with healthcare partners from across the U.S."

The lab is planned to open in early November. According to King, the Scottsdale lab will be the company's largest in terms of testing capacity and will involve an investment of tens of millions of dollars into the facility and local support operations.

"We are excited to offer our specialized services to Arizona and the western U.S.," added King. "Tesis' goal is to offer patients and clinicians the science and experts to identify and support clinical diagnosis and care, as easily and conveniently as possible."

Tesis uses a genetically integrated medical platform for targeted genetic sequencing and comprehensive genetic data collection to fuel chronic disease management breakthroughs. The company's existing labs are in Denver, Lafayette, Colo. and Houston.

About Tesis LabsTesis Labs' genetically integrated medical platform has revolutionized targeted genetic sequencing. Our mission is to change medicine by providing physicians, hospitals, and researchers with the tools to help patients treat and overcome major chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's through advanced genetic testing. Tesis offers healthcare providers and physicians access to our unique genetic testing and precision medicine, enabling them to create personalized care plans for treating chronic diseases - individually and across generations. We also enable medical device companies and pharmaceuticals to bring new products to market and create a robust repository of genetic data and research. Visit www.tesislabs.com to learn more.

