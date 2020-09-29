Tertill Corporation Announces Helen Greiner As CEO & Chairman

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tertill Corporation today announced that Helen Greiner will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, effective immediately. Greiner will lead the Tertill Corporation (formerly known as Franklin Robotics) team bringing disruptive technology to the gardening industry with its flagship product, Tertill. Tertill is a garden weeding robot that lives in a garden, runs on sunshine, and weeds every day, enabling gardeners to organically control weeds.

"As a home gardener, I have witnessed firsthand Tertill's weed-controlling abilities, and I'm thrilled to lead the company's existing world-class team," said Helen Greiner, newly appointed CEO and Chairman of Tertill. "I look forward to collaborating with the Tertill team to accelerate the brand's growth and give gardeners better tools for success. The iRobot Roomba became a household name and I am confident that Tertill will follow."

Greiner was Chairman and President of iRobot Corp. from its startup phase, to the successful launch of the iconic Roomba Vacuuming Robot ®, and all the way through IPO, making her the ideal candidate to lead Tertill. To date, iRobot Corp. has delivered over 20 million home cleaning robots, and Roomba makes up 20% of the North American Vacuum Market. At Tertill, Greiner rejoins Joe Jones, creator of both the Roomba and Tertill weeder, and the duo plan to revolutionize the robotics industry yet again - this time in the garden space.

"We are thrilled to have Helen leading the Tertill team," said Husqvarna Group VP of Accelerated Innovation & Venturing and Tertill Board Member, Bjorn Axling. "Husqvarna Group is the world's largest green space robotics company and innovation is in our DNA. With Tertill, we see robotics redefining yet another area by helping people to do autonomous weeding in their gardens."

About Tertill Corporation:Tertill Corporation builds automated, intelligent solutions for the underserved outdoor segment of the $64B smart home market. Our flagship product, Tertill, is the first robot designed to weed automatically. Weeding is a time consuming and maddening chore for the 42 million households that have home vegetable gardens.

About Tertill:Tertill is the gardening weeding robot. Tertill lives in a garden, runs on sunshine, and weeds every day, enabling gardeners to organically control weeds. Created by the inventor of Roomba, Tertill gives gardeners a weed-free high while cultivating the opportunity for a healthy, organic garden that feeds the mind, body, and soul. For more information, please visit: https://tertill.com/ .

