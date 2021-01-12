Tert-Amylbenzene Market Projected To Exceed $100 Million By 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising prevalence of fungal infections worldwide owing to poor peripheral circulation, adverse drug reactions, diabetes mellitus, genetic defects and nail trauma should accelerate tert-amylbenzene market demand, says this report.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Tert-Amylbenzene Market size was estimated at $70 million in 2019 and is slated to surpass $100 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of over 5% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top winning strategies, wavering industry trends, drivers & opportunities, top investment avenues, competitive scenarios, market estimations & size.

Growing demand for consumer electronics including digital cameras, smartphones, tablet computers, and laptops primarily owing to increasing consumer disposable income and government efforts to promote digitization & adoption of electronic devices should accelerate tert-amylbenzene market growth.

Tert-amylbenzene is extensively used as an electrolyte additive in lithium-ion batteries required in electronic devices owing to its ability to enhance battery life and performance. Rising incidence of fungal infections, growing consumer health concerns, and increasing cases of fungal resistance to conventional antifungal agents should drive the tert-amylbenzene market demand for the production of amorolfine.

The batteries application segment is expected to surpass USD 20 million with a growth rate of over 5.5% by the end of 2026. The increasing importance of communication has led to an increase in the demand for communication devices. Tert-amylbenzene is used in the batteries of mobile communication devices. It functions as an additive in lithium-ion batteries, enhancing the performances of lithium-ion batteries by improving their thermal stability and ionic conductivity.

Tert-amylbenzene electrolyte increases the security in the voltage range from 4.6 V - 5.0 V and the number of charge/discharge cycles, thus it has a massive demand in the electronic industry. Furthermore, it mitigates the risks of explosion and ignition of the battery via following mechanisms including an increase in internal impedance and CID-reverse. These listed factors are attributing to the market growth of tert-amylbenzene.

Latin America from chemical intermediaries application was over USD 3 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow over 5% by the end of 2026. This regional product demand is predominantly due to its excellent features as a radical interceptor and redox shuttle, which increase the safety of secondary lithium batteries. Rising production plant establishment by major automakers in the region should further accelerate product demand. For instance, the Ford Fusion hybrid is being manufactured in Mexico, and Toyota has announced to build a Hilux hybrid pickup truck in Argentina by 2025. The increasing usage of tert-amylbenzene in various applications including electronic and other pharmaceutical industries will further drive the market growth. Thus, these factors attribute to tert-amylbenzene market growth of in the region.

Middle east market is expected to surpass USD 2 million with a growth rate of over 4% by the end of 2026 owing to its numerous applications, which include electronic materials, medical, and pharmaceutical applications. The increasing demand for batteries due to its increasing usage in electronic equipment or devices will attribute to the market growth. In addition, the growing demand for hydrogen peroxide solution due to its wide array of applications, which include making electronic components purer and whitening paper & textile will support the tert-amylbenzene market growth.

Key manufacturers in tert-amylbenzene industry including Sigma Aldrich, Solvay, TCI Chemicals, Alfa Aesar Chemicals, Frontier Scientific Inc., and Zhenjiang Haitong Chemical industry Co., Ltd. Companies are implementing strategic initiatives including new product launch, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance market share.

For example, In November 2020, Solvay made an agreement with Latour Capital to sell its technical grade barium and strontium business in Germany, Spain, and Mexico along with sodium percarbonate business in Germany. This initiative is aimed at streamlining the company's product portfolio by exiting niche technical grade chemical markets.

