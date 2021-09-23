Terry Flynn, PhD, APR, FCPRS LM Receives 2021 Heather Pullen Memorial Award For Ethical Public Relations

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - For his focus on the most fundamental of ethical considerations within the public relations profession, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, the Canadian Public Relations Society has chosen Terence (Terry) Flynn, PhD, APR, FCPRS LM as the recipient of the 2021 Heather Pullen Memorial Award for Ethical Public Relations. Flynn accepted the award virtually during Cultivate 2021, the CPRS Virtual Conference from Kim Blanchette, APR, Chart. PR, FCPRS.

"Thank you Kim Blanchette. Thank you Colleen Killingsworth. Thank you Alex Sévigny. Most importantly, thank you, Heather. Throughout her journey, the ethical practice of public relations was always front and centre for Heather, and during our conversations before she passed, she would ask me, 'What are you doing to make things better?" said Flynn while accepting the award. "I accept this honour in recognition of Heather, and pledge to continue promoting her vision of ethical public relations and public relations leadership in Canada. Thank you so much."

"Seeing the generational awakening that was happening in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Terry had many conversations with me about how the MCM community could act to elevate the concepts of DEIB into the mainstream of the Canadian practice. He contacted several of our MCM alumni who were members of BIPOC communities and organized a conference that ended up gathering well over 600 professional communicators of all ages, genders and cultures for two days of learning, sharing, witnessing and problem solving. It was extraordinary. I attended that conference and I can bear witness - I felt that it was one of the great historic moments for our profession. I felt that something changed that day - for the better. It was Terry's commitment to ethical practice that made that conference happen and is helping our profession push forward into a more ethical future of greater equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging. Terry has also brought a concept of ethics to his work with the Arthur W. Page Society and the Institute of Public Relations," explained one of his nominators Alex Sévigny, PhD, APR

Flynn was also applauded for being a leader in promoting research into and about the profession of public relations and communications management. He has conducted several large industry-sponsored studies with diverse partners: the Canadian Public Relations Foundation, Niagara Health System, Léger Marketing, Institute for Public Relations, Arthur W. Page Society and the Hamilton Port Authority, among several others. This research has ranged from a survey of preferred competencies in junior practitioners for CPRF, to a reputation analysis of the Niagara Health System, to a powerful reputation management study done with Léger Marketing on the Maple Leaf Foods Listeria crisis. Flynn's most recent, prescient work is on the emerging area of cognitive and behavioural neuroscience in public relations and the ethical implications of this area of research.

In 2015, Heather Pullen, herself, described Flynn as a public relations thought leader who has produced a number of landmark papers and articles, but is also very generous with his time whenever a student, colleague or friend needs advice and support. Heather wrote "we all benefit from Terry's energy and brilliance, and our profession is better for having him in our ranks."

Established in 2020 to honour the life and career of Heather Pullen, MCM, APR, FCPRS, the Heather Pullen Memorial Award for Ethical Public Relations was created to recognize outstanding commitment to ethical public relations. This Award celebrates an accredited Canadian public relations professional who has demonstrated a commitment to upholding and advancing the values outlined in the CPRS Code of Professional Standards, and has practised public relations to the highest professional standards of honesty, accuracy, integrity and truth, and in alignment with the public interest and dignity of the individual.

