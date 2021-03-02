Terrapass Joins ALLY Energy's ESG Council, Participates At Source For Tomorrow Conference To Help Companies Advance Their Environmental Goals

HOUSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its mission to help companies address their environmental goals, terrapass, a carbon offset and renewable energy specialist, and a member of the Just Energy Group (TSX:JE; NYSE: JE), has joined ALLY Energy's...

HOUSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its mission to help companies address their environmental goals, terrapass, a carbon offset and renewable energy specialist, and a member of the Just Energy Group (TSX:JE; NYSE: JE), has joined ALLY Energy's ESG Council as a Founder's Circle member. With the rapid pace of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) movement and calls by government, consumer, community and investor stakeholders for greater transparency, terrapass joins other thought-leaders to share learnings and advance ideas to help companies strengthen their ESG strategy and goals. Terrapass looks forward to lending expertise and influence in driving the Council's environmental mission.

Terrapass joins Ally Energy's ESG Council to foster understanding of carbon impacts on consumers

"We are thrilled to have terrapass join as Founders of the Council," said Katie Mehnert, CEO and Founder of ALLY Energy. "Together we will create an environment where ALLY members can collaborate and learn together on ESG challenges and celebrate impact."

"It is an exciting opportunity for terrapass to work alongside ALLY Energy and its members," says Karra Marino, Vice President, terrapass. "In leading with our peers, we are driving innovative actions to address ESG goals that will generate the momentum needed to address the issues of climate change now, as well as make social equality the backbone of our corporate governance success."

In addition to Ally Energy's ESG Council membership, Karra Marino recently shared her insights at ALLY Energy's " Paris, We're Back: Now What? ". She and the other panelists spoke on the need to educate, collaborate, lead and be accountable, while addressing climate change and the key behavioral shifts - from private citizens to corporate entities - needed to make a true difference. Dedicated leadership groups such as ALLY Energy's ESG Council are important facilitators at the corporate level in helping businesses understand the impact of their operations, shape attainable and meaningful carbon mitigation goals, and act on them. To learn more about how companies and individuals are taking action to reduce their carbon footprint visit terrapass.com.

Terrapass presents at Source for Tomorrow conference to discuss net zero carbon emissions

Further, Sam Telleen, Director of Renewables at terrapass, participated in Source for Tomorrow's, How Companies are Approaching Net Zero from Different Sectors , contributing his insight on where companies should start their path to net zero. Businesses need to be thinking about the potential for future carbon regulation and how it could affect them. Panelists agreed that the first step is calculating a business' carbon footprint and then understand that carbon reduction is a journey, approached one step at a time through commitment, corporate accountability and integration within the company's culture.

From buildings that are planning for net zero targets to sourcing sustainable product packaging, there is growing importance and activity across the industry spectrum towards environmental responsibility. And it's the mission of terrapass to help people and businesses, located anywhere, meet their goals through carbon offsetting plans to reduce their carbon footprint.

About terrapass

Terrapass, a member of Just Energy Group Inc., works towards a more sustainable planet by pursuing solutions to climate change. We support projects throughout North America that remove greenhouse gases, produce renewable energy and restore freshwater ecosystems. Our products and services provide individuals and businesses with the ability to reduce the environmental impact of their everyday activities. Learn more at terrapass.com

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group Inc., Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more.

Media Contacts:

terrapassKarra Marino pr@terrapass.com

Source: terrapass and Just Energy Group