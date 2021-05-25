Terranea Resort Invites Guests To Celebrate World Oceans Day

Southern California's iconic seaside escape offers guests a variety of ways to Learn from, support, and connect with nature throughout the month of June

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort invites guests to immerse themselves in its rich natural habitat, spanning 102 acres and perched atop oceanfront coastal bluffs on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, with a variety of activities designed to educate, entertain, and encourage guests and locals to explore the surrounding marine protected environment, in honor of World Oceans Day.

"World Oceans Day is a significant annual event and an opportunity to unite our communities in support for the sustainable management of the world's oceans and also raise awareness of the impact of our individual actions on the ocean," said Lauren Bergloff, Sustainability Leader at Terranea Resort. "Terranea is honored to support this vital cause in partnership with our valued guests, vibrant community, and TerraneaProud team members."

Throughout June, guests may partake in eco-driven initiatives in partnership with Marine Mammal Care Center, Art to Grow On, ONEHOPE Wine, and Gray Whale Gin, which bring awareness to the importance of protecting the ocean for all to enjoy.

STAY | June 1-30Terranea celebrates its long-standing partnership with Marine Mammal Care Center and invites guests to support the organization throughout the month with a donation when booking their stay at www.Terranea.com. Based locally in San Pedro, Marine Mammal Care Center provides medical care and rehabilitation to injured or sick seals and sea lions throughout Los Angeles County and also releases them back into their natural habitat - often along Terranea's coastline.

SEA HARVEST WORKSHOP | June 5 | 10:00am | $70Join Executive Chef Bernard Ibarra for an intimate sea salt and kelp tasting, paired with farm-fresh produce, signature crafted bites, and sparkling ONEHOPE Wine, all while learning about the resort's sea harvesting process. Terranea's Sea Salt Conservatory is used to produce Terranea's own signature sea salt using local seawater from the Pacific Ocean and to cure locally grown and foraged kelp. Ages 21 and up. Advance reservations required at www.terranea.com/experiences.

KELP FOREST CLEANUP KAYAK TOUR | June 5 | 9:30am & 11:30am | $100Kayak with a purpose and help maintain the coastline while collecting litter along the pristine Marine Protected Area of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Ages 8 and up. Advanced reservations required at www.terranea.com/experiences.

KELP FOREST KAYAK TOUR WITH A MARINE BIOLOGIST | June 5 | 8:00am & 11:00am | $200Learn about the coastline and Marine Protected Area of the Palos Verdes Peninsula with marine biologist and Chief Operations and Education Officer of Marine Mammal Care Center, Dave Bader. The experience guides guests through an immerse experience along the California coastline, while also providing his wealth of knowledge of endangered cetaceans and local marine life. A portion of the proceeds from each tour will be donated to Marine Mammal Care Center. Ages 8 and up. Advanced reservations required at www.terranea.com/experiences.

SELF-GUIDED NATURE WALK | June 1 - 30Terranea is home to many beautiful species of native plants and animals. Guests may explore the scenic property with a Self-Guided Nature Walk and learn more about the wildlife in the region, as well as the history of the resort. This walk contains many photo opportunities and is fun for all ages. Maps are available in pointe discovery and guests are encouraged to share photos using #Terranea.

SELF-GUIDED SCAVENGER HUNT | June 1-30 Terranea's Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt is fun for all ages and an opportunity to identify wildlife commonly seen at Terranea. Maps are available in pointe discovery to learn educational facts about the many beautiful plants and animals local to the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

SEASHELL BEACH FRAME ART PROJECT | June 5 | 10:00am - 2:00pm | $20 Join adventure leaders on the Palos Verdes Meadows and pay tribute to the majestic ocean and sea life with a family-friendly art project. Create a picture frame, either at the resort or at home, using seashells (ethically manufactured), stones, and sand. All proceeds benefit Art to Grow On Children's Art Center Inc., a woman-owned business that serves the creative development needs of schoolchildren in the local, South Bay community.

GRAY WHALE GIN POP UP | June 5 | 11:00am - 2:00pmGuests may cheers to cocktails on the coast with Gray Whale Gin on the Palos Verdes Meadows. Enjoy samples of the delicious botanical spirit, created from locally sourced organic and wild foraged ingredients and stop by their VW Bus pop-up to learn about how they help benefit the world's oceans and shop their eco-friendly candles, merchandise, and more.

EDUCATIONAL OCEAN ACTIVITIES WITH TERRANEA'S GREEN TEAM | June 5 | 10:00am - 2:00pmLearn about the ocean's fascinating sea creatures with the Terranea Green Team on the Palos Verdes Meadows. Guests may participate in a fun "Where Do I Live?" game and discover fun facts about the nearby aquatic friends.

CAPTAIN GRAY WHALE COOKIE KIT | June 1 - 30 | $45Dive into culinary imagination and learn about the local gray whale species while creating a delicious treat to-go. Guests may purchase a cookie decorating kit at sea beans filled with materials needed to create their very own Captain Gray Whale cookies.

For more information about Terranea and to make reservations, please visit www.terranea.com/celebrate or call (866) 261-5873.

About Terranea Resort Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates more than 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Adventure Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. To learn more about Terranea's enhanced standards of care Promise, please visit www.terranea.com/promise . For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com , call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terranea-resort-invites-guests-to-celebrate-world-oceans-day-301299069.html

SOURCE Terranea Resort