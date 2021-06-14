Terranea Resort Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Pride

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort marks a milestone anniversary this summer as the resort celebrates 12 years as Southern California's hidden gem on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Since opening in June 2009, Terranea has earned a reputation of offering exceptional and memorable guest experiences and delivering a deeply committed level of service and care to each of its guests and associates. The resort's commitment to the surrounding community has also continued to expand. This month highlights its partnership with the local South Bay LGBTQ Center.

"It is through the support of our beloved neighbors, local partners, and all members of the incredible Palos Verdes Peninsula that we continue to create memorable experiences for every guest and employee who enters our doors," says Terranea Resort President Terri A. Haack. "This meaningful collaboration with the South Bay LGBTQ Center seeks to not only celebrate our LGBTQ+ guests and local community, but also to maintain our commitment as an organization to community-driven issues and causes that celebrate diversity, promote a Terranea Proud healthy work environment, and provide an empathetic approach to commemorating the unwavering values of acceptance and respect."

As part of the anniversary celebration and in honor of Pride Month, Terranea invites everyone to partake in "Pride on the Peninsula" with a special two-night stay offer including a $100 resort credit, parking, and resort fee, on stays now through June 30, 2021, by using the promo code: PRIDE (restrictions and blackout dates apply). When booking a stay, guests also have the option of donating to South Bay LGBTQ Center throughout the month.

"At the core of Terranea are the six experiential pillars of the brand—Discovery, Epicurean, Wellness, Celebration, Community, and Sustainability—which guide and help define every facet of the resort and offer experiences that are 'uniquely Terranea'," says Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President Agnelo Fernandes. "We continue to evolve and enhance our signature offerings to provide experiences that are important to our guests such as immersive travel, retreats centered in well-being, meaningful meetings and events, eco-friendly activities, and community giveback." Guests are invited to experience many of these unique activities and more by checking each off the Terranea Bucket List.

The resort's Terranea Proud workplace culture is rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and values family, community, and work-life balance while celebrating individuals and creating an environment that gives each associate a sense of personal value. "We work hard to create a rewarding environment and a culture of passionate and heartfelt service, "says Vice President of People Services Becky Walnoha. "Taking care of people has always been a hallmark of Terranea, whether it's for our valued guests or trusted associates. It's a commitment we take pride in—and always will."

Terranea continues to support regional job creation and opportunities for its employees and has already recalled more than 500 employees since reopening. Please visit www.terranea.com/careers to view open positions including Cooks, Guest Service Agents, Housekeeping Room Attendants, Reservation Sales Associates, Restaurant Hosts, Spa and Fitness Center Attendants.

For more information about Terranea and to make reservations, please visit www.terranea.com/celebrate or call (866) 261-5873.

About Terranea Resort Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates more than 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Adventure Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. To learn more about Terranea's enhanced standards of care Promise, please visit www.terranea.com/promise . For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com , call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

