Terracon Welcomes California-Based Burleson Consulting Inc.

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon proudly announces it has acquired Burleson Consulting Inc. (Burleson), a leading provider of environmental compliance and engineering services for federal, state, municipal, and industrial clients throughout California.

Burleson provides quality environmental compliance, site assessment and remediation, biological habitat restoration, and water resources services to government and private-sector clients from its headquarters in Folsom, Calif., and location in Monterey, Calif. Burleson's professionals have environmental experience and in-depth knowledge of the latest technologies, developments in environmental compliance, remediation, and permitting services. The firm provides expertise in NEPA, CEQA, CERCLA, RCRA, and water quality permitting and monitoring.

"Navigating the environmental compliance and permitting process can be challenging and time-consuming for many of our clients," said Gayle Packer, Terracon president and CEO. "The addition of Burleson further strengthens our existing environmental practice in California and the Western U.S., and complements our focus on delivering an outstanding client experience throughout the project life cycle."

All Burleson's 14 employees will immediately become part of Terracon. The firm will continue to operate locally as Burleson Consulting Inc., A Terracon Company, and the transition will be seamless for clients.

"We're excited to join Terracon as the next step of our company's evolution and growth," said Nadia Burleson, P.E., QSD, Burleson president and CEO. "Our clients will continue to enjoy the responsive, trusted service they've come to expect, along with access to Terracon's national presence and resources."

The new acquisition is supported by Terracon's existing California offices in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as others throughout the state and region. Burleson joins other West Coast Terracon acquisitions in the past five years including NORCAL Geophysical Consultants of Cotati, Calif.; Mayes Testing Engineers and Argus Pacific in Washington state; and CHJ Consultants of Colton, Calif.

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 22nd on Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

