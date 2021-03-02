Terracon Enhances Mid-Atlantic Presence With GET Solutions, Inc. Acquisition

OLATHE, Kan., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon is pleased to announce it has acquired GET Solutions, Inc. (GET). As their name represents, GET is a full-service Geotechnical, Environmental, and materials Testing firm serving public- and private-sector clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, GET also has office locations in Williamsburg, Virginia, and Elizabeth City and Jacksonville, North Carolina. GET's services include in-house drilling capabilities and certified soils and concrete testing laboratories.

"GET has built a strong presence in Virginia and throughout the mid-Atlantic, based not only on technical expertise, but on a strong commitment to outstanding client service," said Gayle Packer, Terracon president and CEO. "Adding GET as a part of Terracon increases our regional bench strength to continue providing nimble, responsive support for our clients' projects."

GET's 95 employees will immediately become part of Terracon. The firm will continue to operate locally as GET Solutions, Inc., A Terracon Company, and the transition will be seamless for clients.

"GET Solutions has always been committed to providing the highest-quality services to our clients and career growth for our employees," said Camille Kattan, P.E., GET president and CEO. "Joining with Terracon allows us to take these commitments to a new level, offering the same excellent service but with expanded access to Terracon's national resources and employee career opportunities."

The new acquisition is supported by Terracon's existing offices in Virginia, North Carolina, the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, and others. GET joins three other recent Terracon acquisitions in the mid-Atlantic: TAM Consultants Inc. of Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2021, Skelly and Loy of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in 2020, and GeoConcepts of Ashburn, Virginia, in 2017.

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 22nd on Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terracon-enhances-mid-atlantic-presence-with-get-solutions-inc-acquisition-301238733.html

SOURCE Terracon