Terracon Acquires Sport Environmental Services Of Texas

OLATHE, Kan., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon is pleased to announce it has acquired Sport Environmental Services LLC (Sport) of Midland, Texas, which provides environmental services and consulting to energy production/oil and gas clients in West Texas and the Permian Basin.

For more than a decade, Sport has delivered comprehensive services including environmental site assessments, air permitting, water well testing, soil and water remediation, spill prevention control and countermeasure (SPCC), and litigation support, to large oil and gas corporations and small, independent energy firms alike.

"Sport is a trusted advisor to oil and gas companies in helping them navigate complex environmental regulations," said Gayle Packer, Terracon president and CEO. "We are excited for their team of experts to join with our offices in Midland and across Texas, further enhancing our environmental services in this area."

Sport's 12 employees will immediately become part of Terracon. The firm will continue to operate locally as Sport Environmental Services LLC, A Terracon Company, and the transition will be seamless for clients.

"At Sport, we take pride in being able to mobilize quickly and address our client's environmental challenges, so they can enjoy safe, profitable, and compliant operations," said Deborah Moore, Sport president and founder. "We're excited to join forces with Terracon to provide the same outstanding service to clients while also drawing on Terracon's national resources and expertise.

The new acquisition is supported by Terracon's existing offices in Midland, Lubbock, and more than 25 locations throughout Texas and New Mexico. Sport is Terracon's second acquisition in 2021, joining GET Solutions, Inc., of Virginia, and its fourteenth acquisition since the beginning of 2017.

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 22nd on Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

