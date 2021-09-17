Terrabis Opens Drive-Thru Dispensary In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis has been hard at work expanding stores across Missouri, with its new southwest Missouri dispensary welcoming patients in Springfield today at 850 E. Kearney Street. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CEO Dan Ambrosino reiterated Terrabis' unwavering commitment to patients and to the Springfield community.

"We've always put a premium on patient care, which is why we've prioritized a drive-thru design for our Springfield dispensary. It allows for pre-orders to be available for pick up, and we see it not just as a model for convenience but as an additional opportunity to respect people's boundaries, especially during COVID."

Ambrosino added, "At Terrabis, we are always mindful of our patients' healthcare concerns, which is why we dive deep into the education of our staff, investing in a rigorous learning platform which begins when we hire our Patient Care Associates and continues throughout their training cycle. We teach our team that it's not just about the product - it's about prioritizing the entire patient experience. We believe that it is a combination of genuine care, quality attention, and comprehensive product knowledge that distinguishes - in fact, truly defines - Terrabis. The patient experience that we deliver can't be replicated anywhere else. And we're excited to introduce it to the Springfield community."

Terrabis will be opening a dispensary in Kansas City next month. For more information on Terrabis and its Missouri retail locations, visit www.terrabis.co .

Terrabis is a privately held, multi-state cannabis operator creating a broader understanding of cannabis and its beneficial applications. Supporting community, connecting with people and educating patients are the driving forces behind the Terrabis mission.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michele Martise, Store Development Manager 314-287-0384 mobile / mmartise@terrabis.co

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terrabis-opens-drive-thru-dispensary-in-springfield-301379642.html

SOURCE Terrabis