Terrabis Opens Dispensary In Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis is opening its second medical marijuana dispensary located at 7766 N. Lindbergh Blvd in Hazelwood on Friday, June 4 th. The dispensary will serve qualifying patients with their medical marijuana cards between the hours of 11am and 7pm, seven days a week.

"There is a lot of exciting development happening here in Hazelwood and we are proud to be a part of it," observed Terrabis CEO, Dan Ambrosino. "Our Patient Care Associates have not only undergone rigorous training - they are also members of the North County community which we consider to be very important. We think patients will discover a new kind of experience with Terrabis - one where they are treated with personalized attention and the highest degree of care and compassion."

In addition to dispensaries in O'Fallon and Hazelwood, Ambrosino noted that Terrabis will be opening three more dispensaries over the next three months in Creve Coeur, Springfield and Kansas City, in addition to a processing plant in Kansas City. "Our Hazelwood dispensary opens for business this coming Friday, and we are planning an even bigger Grand Opening Event the weekend of June 18th," he added.

For more information on Terrabis and its Missouri retail locations, visit www.terrabis.co .

Terrabis is a privately held, multi-state cannabis operator creating a broader understanding of cannabis and its beneficial applications. Supporting community, connecting with people and educating patients are the driving forces behind the Terrabis mission.

