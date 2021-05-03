Terrabis Dispensary Opens First Of Five Locations In Missouri

After much anticipation, the first Terrabis location will be opening in O'Fallon, MO.

O 'FALLON, Mo., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terrabis dispensary in O 'Fallon will open its doors on May 3rd, just shortly after the state of Missouri released medical marijuana sales data showing nearly $30 million since the market first launched in October. With over 90,000 patients, the state of Missouri is projected to reach $225 million to $300 million in 2021.

Serving the greater St. Charles County area, the new O 'Fallon dispensary is conveniently located at 1172 W. Terra Lane, right off of I-70, at Exit 216. The dispensary will open at 11 am. Specially trained staff will answer questions and assist patients.

"Understanding St. Charles County 's need for safe and secure access to alternative medicine, we chose O 'Fallon for our flagship location," noted Terrabis CEO, Dan Ambrosino. "We 're excited to work with our neighbors and to partner with minority and female owned businesses. Let 's work together to make a positive impact in the community we call home."

Ambrosino added Terrabis will be opening four more dispensaries ( Hazelwood, Creve Coeur, Springfield, and Kansas City) and a processing plant ( Kansas City).

One of the features distinguishing Terrabis 'O 'Fallon dispensary is their drive-thru. "Our drive-thru minimizes the contact and air space shared between employee and patient, keeping everyone healthier," said David Zordan, Chief Operating Officer. With over six years in the cannabis industry, Zordan has been spearheading the boots-on-the-ground operational activities for Terrabis. "Another feature setting us apart is the rigorous training our Patient Care Associates have undergone. We 're committed to upholding the highest standard of knowledge, training, consistency, and care as part of our ethos and our trademark," Zordan added.

All Terrabis locations feature best-in-class technology and a highly educated team to ensure a seamless door-to-door experience. Terrabis believes patients want a more professional staff providing a higher quality of service and was built to deliver on these high standards. Team members pride themselves on being able to answer inventory questions and are dedicated to the Terrabis mission.

About Terrabis: Terrabis is a privately held, multi-state cannabis operator creating a broader understanding of cannabis and its beneficial applications. Supporting community, connecting with people and, educating patients are the driving forces behind the Terrabis mission. Resources include The Terrabis blog. Twitter: @terrabis Facebook: @TerrabisHQ Instagram: @terrabis_hq https://www.terrabis.co/

