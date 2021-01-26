TERRA Expands "Done With IT" Electronics Reuse And Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the coronavirus has disrupted recycling programs nationwide, TERRA's Done with IT mail-in program continues to provide electronics recycling to those impacted the epidemic.

Today, TERRA announces Environmental Office Solutions, Inc. (E.O.S.) has joined the program and will provide certified recycling services from their R2 certified facility in Loveland, CO.

Done with IT serves the entire continental U.S. as well as Canada with recycling options from its international network of e-Stewards and Certified R2 facilities.

"While the electronics recycling industry has been deemed essential, most e-waste recycling programs have been suspended," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "Done with IT offers e-waste recycling and ITAD services from nation's best recyclers for both businesses and consumers without the need for physical contact."

In addition to being simple, secure and sustainable, Done with IT also partners with professional sports teams and non-profit organizations to return refurbished devices to students that lack the proper equipment for remote learning.

"Most people don't understand the importance and value of choosing a Certified recycler when retiring their used electronics," said Matt Service, Vice President of Special Projects at E.O.S. "We specialize in maximizing the value of retired technology and devices while ensuring both data security and sustainability."

Done with IT also provides opportunities for city, county and state governments to extend e-waste recycling options to their residents through its " Community Member" program. Likewise, business can connect to TERRA's certified network and offer discounts to their employees through their " Sustainer Member" program.

"TERRA and Done with IT are actively seeking more certified recycling partners like E.O.S.," Napoli added.

TERRA & Done with IT TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. http://www.jointerra.org / http://www.donewithit.org / Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Environmental Office Solutions, Inc. (E.O.S.) Environmental Office Solutions (EOS) provides custom-tailored, comprehensive, closed-loop recycling and end-of-life asset recovery programs for large corporations and small businesses alike, federal, state and municipal governments as well as educational institutions of all sizes. With multiple facilities, EOS can quickly and efficiently process assets, thus providing more attractive pricing for customers.

Exceptional customer service is the cornerstone of our business. EOS has a responsive and knowledgeable team of recycling representatives with over 50 years of combined industry experience. https://www.eosusa.com/

