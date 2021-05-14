TerpNutrition & DateFit Partner Up For Interactive Fitness Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been following the latest developments in the health and fitness world, then you may have heard that TerpNutrition and DateFit are teaming up for a series of events to share their offerings and...

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been following the latest developments in the health and fitness world, then you may have heard that TerpNutrition and DateFit are teaming up for a series of events to share their offerings and build a health-based community. The pairing of these two rising wellness innovators offers exceptional opportunities for those looking to benefit and network within the wellness world.

TerpNutrition offers the benefits of full spectrum products to promote health & wellness while focusing on improving recovery for athletes. Motivated by the two herniated discs Megan Loda suffered with when she was 21, she and co-founder Ben Pasqual founded TerpNutrition to provide and promote the benefits of full spectrum products for healing and recovery. This company offers a wide range of full spectrum products including fruit snacks, daily drops, recovery butter, and roll-on applicators to meet the variety of pain and inflammation applications.

DateFit is a social networking app striving to redefine dating and social connections within the fitness community. DateFit offers a streamlined approach to finding meaningful connections. The activity feed allows you to constantly browse to find compatible matches in your area and uses an intelligent matching system to help you meet the perfect person for you. With 50 daily matches, it's never been easier to meet your meant-to-be, and DateFit Premium seeks to offer the premium user experience without tiered rates and surprise fees. If you're only looking to find friends with similar fitness interests, the DateFit Social feature allows you to message for free to expand your fitness community.

As a part of the new network series, both companies are joining forces to host a series of interactive events to bring together the fitness community. Given the importance of personal relations that present circumstances have illuminated, this demonstration series offers a valuable opportunity for much needed interaction.

The first event took place in Tempe Arizona on April 17, 2021, at a small gym called Los Campeones. Megan Loda, one of TerpNutrition's co-founders, shared her experience as a personal trainer while leading a circuit style workout. The workout session was followed by an hour of socializing, hundreds of dollars worth of raffle prizes, and a sampling from Juice-Spring, a local organic cold press juice company.

For more information or to participate, please contact info@terpnutrition.com .

