Terminal Block Connectors 2020 Market Growth, Innovative Application, And Strategic Outlook After COVID-19 According To SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Market Insight Reports' Global Terminal Blocks Market Research Report 2020, the global terminal block market is expected to grow continuously during 2021 - 2026. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced many Chinese manufacturers to shut down their plants, prompting US and European customers to divert orders to Taiwan or Southeast Asia. "Demand for terminal blocks will not disappear, but just be shifted or postponed. The development of the terminal block market is closely related to economic growth because this device is widely used in electrical connection," said David Lin, General Manager of Taiwan's leading terminal block manufacturer SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL established in 1978.

Amid the transfer of orders, David Lin shares his view on the terminal block supply chain. "Terminal blocks have existed almost 100 years. With difficulty in technology upgrading, SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL has been creating product differentiation by final market applications, mold design optimization, or using special materials such as resistance to corrosion and high temperature," he said.

Fast Delivery and Customized Terminal Block Development Services Backed by 20-year Industrial Experience and Engineering Background

With an engineering background and more than 20 years of experience in the industry, SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL's decision maker David Lin is good at conveying customer needs in a way that both procurement and sales departments can easily understand. Even Tesla and NSA have approached SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL for its services. "SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL has provided many customers with technical support and customized development services on a project basis," said David Lin. "Many leading vendors ask us to customize for them because they cannot use existing terminal blocks when developing new products."

SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL is able to provide topnotch quality and services at a more affordable price than European and US suppliers and David is happy to share the secret to the company's success. "We specialize in developing terminal blocks with special specifications. Existing terminal blocks may not be suitable for every vendor due to different requirements for current, voltage, and wiring. However, we won't use special materials deliberately during development; after all, cost is also a key concern," said David Lin.

"For example, a standard terminal block can operate at temperatures between 80-120 degrees Celsius and a ceramic terminal block can withstand temperatures in excess of 300 degrees Celsius. In this case, we will develop terminal blocks used in special occasions based on customer needs. We constantly receive requests to customize terminal blocks used to split power as they are ideal for signal control. We can also customize fuse blocks as long as we have engineering drawings or samples at hand," said David.

David Lin also talks about various customer needs. "Each customer has different needs. A friend selling fork lifts said the bolts constantly came loose and broke due to high-frequency vibration. So I suggested him add a spring or self-retaining screw,"" said David. By providing advice based on industrial experience, SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL is not only a supplier but also enterprises' best partner.

Win US Customers' Heart with Fast Delivery and Response

Customers often attach an engineering drawing or sample file in their inquiry emails to SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL. Unlike other competitors that only sell standard products, SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL has accumulated abundant experience which enables it to improve the quality of product development services continuously while offering more rapid and precise delivery. "Customization requires molding and verification, which increases the time needed. Molding takes about 20 to 45 days and sample verification takes one to two weeks. After verification, it takes another 15 to 45 days for mass production," said David Lin.

The ability to respond to customers rapidly is the key reason that sets SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL apart from the rest. "If an US customer emails me at nighttime, I would reply right away. Time difference is never a problem to me because I am not only a decision maker, I also have knowledge in engineering and business. I once had the shipment delivered in less than 24 hours after receiving the price inquiry. During this 24-hour period, a price quote was offered, and the payment was completed. This record was broken by another colleague who completed shipments in less than 2 hours after receiving the price inquiry," said David Lin.

Demand from customers located in different countries. "Every country has its own safety certification requirements. For example, products targeting the US market should be more fire-resistant and disaster-proof, while products for the European market should be designed to prevent any possible exposure to the electric elements because European governments place a high focus on electrocution prevention," said David Lin. If you need customized terminal blocks, don't hesitate to contact SHINING E&E INDUSTRIAL which has been in the industry for more than 40 years with a solid foothold in the US and Asian markets. Check more: https://www.terminalsblocks.com/en/page/oem-odm.html

