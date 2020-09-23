Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Report announced today that the company named Teri P. McClure as a director effective October 1, 2020. McClure will serve on the board's audit and governance committees and will bring the total number of Fluor board members to 13.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005854/en/

Teri McClure will join Fluor's board of directors Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

McClure was with United Parcel Service (UPS) for nearly 25 years where she was most recently the company's chief human resources officer and senior vice president, labor. Her previous positions at the company included senior executive leadership roles in legal, compliance and public affairs as well as serving as the company's general counsel and secretary.

McClure currently serves as a director on the boards for GMS, Inc., JetBlue Airways Corporation and Lennar Corporation.

A native of Kansas City, Kansas, McClure has a bachelor's in marketing and economics from Washington University in St. Louis, and a juris doctorate from Emory University School of Law in Atlanta.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Report is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor's 45,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005854/en/