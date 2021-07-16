Terex Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (TEX) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend is to be paid on September 20, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2021.

About TerexTerex Corporation is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. The Company's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support. Terex uses its website ( www.terex.com) to make information available to its investors.

Contact InformationTerex Corporation Randy WilsonDirector, Investor Relations203-221-5415

