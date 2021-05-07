Terasaki Institute For Biomedical Innovation And HTL Biotechnology Announce Memorandum Of Understanding For Research In Translational Biomaterials

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), a research institute at the frontier of personalized and precision medicine, and HTL Biotechnology, the world leader in using hyaluronic acid and other...

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), a research institute at the frontier of personalized and precision medicine, and HTL Biotechnology, the world leader in using hyaluronic acid and other biopolymers for biotechnology solutions, announce their Memorandum of Understanding to explore the creation of a joint research program. This program focuses on biomaterials for translational projects; it would combine TIBI's microneedle and bioprinting technologies with HTL's expertise in biopolymers for aesthetics, dermatology, ophthalmology, rheumatology, tissue engineering and drug delivery applications.

The Terasaki Institute's broad biomaterials research platform is expanding in size and scope. "Our institute leads the world in developing bioprintable, biopolymer-based technologies poised to revolutionize drug delivery and wearable and implantable devices. Working jointly with HTL, we expect to bring to life a new generation of biopolymer-based applications in critical sectors of precision and regenerative medicine," said Maurizio Vecchione, TIBI's Chief Innovation Officer.

"This MOU demonstrates HTL's strong commitment to innovation, both internally and externally. We look forward to working with the Terasaki Institute and to translating today's technologies into tomorrow's medicines," said HTL Deputy CEO Charles Rubin.

"We look forward to a successful collaboration that will produce impactful innovations for patients and will mutually benefit both organizations," said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation's Director and CEO.

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki.org) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology.

About HTL

HTL ( www.htlbiotech.com) is a biotechnology company, leading the way in the design and production of pharmaceutical grade hyaluronic acid and other innovative functional biopolymers for premium medical products. HTL serves the pharmaceutical and medical device industries worldwide, enabling them to transform lives of patients. HTL's unsurpassed commitment to client partnership has been consistently proven in the marketplace. The company is recognized for supplying the highest quality products and continually investing in driving and supporting market growth. For over 25 years, its cutting-edge research and development has allowed to develop unique value-driven solutions.

