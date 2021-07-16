Teradyne To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

NORTH READING, Mass., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (TER) - Get Report will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 28.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at - investors.teradyne.com.

About Teradyne Teradyne (TER) - Get Report brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2020, Teradyne had revenue of $3.1 billion and today employs 5,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne ® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

