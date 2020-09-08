Teradata's Hillary Ashton Named Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the promotion of Hillary Ashton to Chief Product Officer, as well as the formation of a new Products organization that drives all ongoing technology innovations while...

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the promotion of Hillary Ashton to Chief Product Officer, as well as the formation of a new Products organization that drives all ongoing technology innovations while ensuring that Teradata products remain of the highest quality and deliver differentiated value to customers.

"In our search for a Chief Product Officer, Hillary's credentials were simply unmatched. Since joining in November last year, she has proven her strong leadership skills in accelerating our cloud offerings, and she brings an outside-in, customer-focused lens," said Steve McMillan, CEO of Teradata. "I expect that - with Hillary at the helm - our new Products organization will hold a crucial role in Teradata's future success, as it ensures that our technology innovations are forward-looking, keeping customer needs at the forefront, and aligned to Teradata's cloud-first priority."

Leveraging her strong grounding in analytics, cloud and leading-edge technologies, Ashton will head a newly assembled global Products Organization - a diverse team responsible for innovation, product management, engineering and quality, and ensuring that Teradata's Vantage hybrid multi-cloud platform delivers differentiated value to customers. Ashton will also be responsible for defining strategic direction for Teradata's cloud-first portfolio, engineering this foundation into high-quality products that also deliver a world-class user experience for customers.

"My focus has always been - and will remain - accelerating Teradata's efforts to bring products to market that delight our users and meet customers' needs today and tomorrow," said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. "By first considering the needs of the market, our customers, and our prospects, we will advance our hybrid multi-cloud platform that provides differentiated value to our customers and growth for Teradata. I'm truly honored to step into this role and look forward to driving our innovation, expanding our market share and increasing our revenue."

Prior to Teradata, Ashton served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of PTC's Augmented Reality (AR) business unit. In this role, she was responsible for all operational aspects of the Vuforia SaaS business and its product lines, including executive leadership and vision, strategy, product management, engineering, sales and marketing. Other roles include serving as SVP of Analytics SaaS solutions at Manthan and as Director, Customer Intelligence at SAS. In each of these roles, Ashton has contributed to expanding market share and increasing revenue.

Ashton is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Government. She has spoken at various conferences and events worldwide, and in 2019 she was named to the National Diversity Council's (NDC) annual list of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology.

