Teradata Provides 30-Day Free Trial For Modern Cloud Data Analytics

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the availability of Vantage Trial to provide free, 30-day access to Teradata Vantage in the cloud for business analysts, data scientists, and IT operations personnel.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the availability of Vantage Trial to provide free, 30-day access to Teradata Vantage in the cloud for business analysts, data scientists, and IT operations personnel. With easy-to-use web-based tools and applications for performing advanced analytics, Vantage Trial provides a taste of what customers get with their paid subscriptions to Vantage in the cloud.

With Teradata Vantage - the leading multi-cloud data analytics software platform that unifies data warehouses, data lakes, and analytics - enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, to get a complete view of their business. Vantage is the only data warehouse and analytics platform to provide consistent features and software across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments across the top three public cloud vendors - Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure - offering maximum flexibility and choice to its data-driven customers.

"As a cloud-first data analytics platform company, it is imperative that we show how Teradata Vantage can help all users get the most value from their data - and Vantage Trial is tailored to do just that," said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. "Business analysts will see how Vantage simplifies the extraction of insights and the operationalization of workflows. Data scientists and developers will experience time savings and the power of built-in analytic functions. IT operations will witness the speed at which Vantage connects to and queries object storage data lakes such as Amazon S3, Azure Blob, Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2, and Google Cloud Storage. It's all part of the easy-to-use, free, web-based Vantage Trial environment available now."

Vantage Trial comes preloaded with ready-to-use examples, complete with step-by-step instructions, for three key user profiles: business analysts, data scientists / developers, and IT operations. In addition to taking advantage of the preloaded data, users can also upload their own data to see how Vantage's advanced analytics functions enable faster evaluation and reduced time-to-value. There is no limit to the number or complexity of queries that may be submitted.

With Vantage Trial, there's no need to download software, get security permissions, or provide credit card information. The environment is completely free, self-contained, and gives users easy access to:

Teradata Vantage : Teradata's flagship software with Native Object Store integration for performing analytics that span data warehouses and cloud object storage data lakes.

: Teradata's flagship software with Native Object Store integration for performing analytics that span data warehouses and cloud object storage data lakes. Preloaded, ready-to-use examples : Includes financial services customer journey, indoor sensor analysis, manufacturing defect analysis, behavior prediction and pathing, deep history analysis, and more.

: Includes financial services customer journey, indoor sensor analysis, manufacturing defect analysis, behavior prediction and pathing, deep history analysis, and more. Analyst : Intuitive point-and-click interface for business analysts and citizen data scientists to perform and operationalize advanced analytics without coding.

: Intuitive point-and-click interface for business analysts and citizen data scientists to perform and operationalize advanced analytics without coding. Editor : A web-based environment for SQL developers to run queries, create scripts, and upload/save data.

: A web-based environment for SQL developers to run queries, create scripts, and upload/save data. Console : An operational dashboard for cloud and IT administrators to monitor and manage Vantage, including the ability to scale up/down and out/in.

: An operational dashboard for cloud and IT administrators to monitor and manage Vantage, including the ability to scale up/down and out/in. JupyterHub: Open-source tool for executing Python, R, and SQL code on Vantage, enabling developers and data scientists to create, execute, and share documents that contain live code, equations, visualizations, and narrative text.

Teradata Vantage was recently recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems and is the only hybrid multi-cloud provider positioned in the leaders' quadrant. In keeping with Teradata's aim to provide customers with flexibility and choice across deployment and pricing options, the company also announced new flexible cloud pricing models for Vantage: Blended and Consumption. Blended Pricing is best suited for high usage and provides the ultimate in billing predictability while delivering the lowest cost at scale. Consumption Pricing is an affordable, pay-as-you-go option best suited for ad hoc queries and workloads with typical or unknown usage that delivers cost transparency for easy departmental chargeback. Both models provide flexible, transparent cloud pricing options to make it easy for enterprises to grow and benefit from data analytics in the cloud.

To request a free trial of Teradata Vantage, go to Teradata.com/Vantage/Trial or contact your Teradata account team.

Availability

Vantage Trial is available today, globally.

About Teradata

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005041/en/