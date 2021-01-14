Teradata Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release Date

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.

The live webcast and a replay will be available on the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

