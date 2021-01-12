TENTEN Wilshire To Give 10 People Free Rent For A Year At Its Luxury Downtown Los Angeles Live/Work Building

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TENTEN Wilshire, a luxury building in downtown Los Angeles that embodies the Live, Work, Play under one roof mentality, is set to give away free rent for a year to 10 qualified applicants; limited to the first 500 entries. Interested applicants should visit https://1010wilshire.com/free-rent and apply.

TENTEN Wilshire, a unique community designed for the lifestyles of professionals, provides over 600 fully furnished live/work suites and executive suites for rent no matter how short or long the stay. The LIVE-in-luxury suites are fully furnished and provide sophisticated architecture and elegant interior design along with comforts like fine linens, stainless steel appliances, and panoramic views. At the property, residents WORK in style as TENTEN provides the latest in technology and full-service amenities including furnished conference rooms and business centers. Ideal for meeting people and networking, TENTEN provides residents with a professional environment, typically found only in today's most successful corporations, so they can work as productively as possible. During downtime, residents can PLAY all in one place with amenities such as relaxing by the pool, watching movies in the screening room, participating in rooftop events and exercising in the high-tech gym located over 200 feet above the ground. Whether celebrating another business accomplishment or just appreciating the simple pleasures of a balanced lifestyle, TENTEN was specifically created with a balance of work and leisure needs in mind.

"During these hard times, I want to help others by alleviating their financial obligations in the New Year," said Rahim Amidi, founder and developer of TENTEN Wilshire. "With the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertain economy and job market, rent shouldn't be a worry (for qualified tenants). By providing people the opportunity to combine where they live, work, and play into one place, we allow people to function without any limitations that the COVID pandemic has placed on others. This is a solution for both individual entrepreneurs, creatives, professionals, and successful organizations looking for a better, more effective, and cost-efficient solution for their workforce."

Prizes:

A total of ten (10) Grand Prizes (each consisting of 1 Year Free Rent of a Fully Furnished, All-Inclusive, Turn-Key Live/Work Apartment at TENTEN Wilshire) will be drawn randomly from all qualified applicants; limited to the first 500 entries. The drawing will be on June 1, 2021.

How to Enter:

During the promotion period, visit https://1010wilshire.com/free-rent and complete the Schedule a Property Tour & Apply for Free Rent form. Then, during the scheduled property tour, submit a completed application form with all requested details including first and last name, valid e-mail address, complete mailing address, date of birth, telephone number, and a valid ID. The qualified applicant will be notified of eligibility within 72 hours and automatically entered in the drawing.

Rules:

Must Be 21 Years of Age or Older to Enter.

Must Tour and Submit Completed Rental Application In-Person to Enter Raffle.

Rental Application is Strictly for Eligibility and NOT a Commitment to Lease.

Qualified Applicants are Automatically Entered Into the Drawing.

Limit 1 Entry per Person.

Limit 1 Grand Prize per person.

Prizes Cannot Be Exchanged, Transferred, Sold, or Used in Any Way, By Anyone, Other Than the Winning Applicant.

Violation of Rules Related to This Raffle or Violation of Property Use Rules May Lead to Loss of Eligibility or Immediate Termination of Free Rent.

ABOUT TENTEN Wilshire:

TENTEN All-Inclusive Living - Where all amenities, utilities, valet parking, cable, Wi-Fi, and concierge service are all included. TENTEN Wilshire is the ideal place to live, work, and play. Whether you are a travel manager, a relocation specialist, a working professional, or an entrepreneur, TENTEN Wilshire provides the perfect blend of amenities and necessities to make your decision an easy one. You have heard the phrase "Live, Work, and Play" uncounted times, but not until now have all three been addressed in a single lifestyle solution. With the 110, 10, and 101 Freeway entrances within a mile of the building, residents can be anywhere in Los Angeles in moments. In addition, cultural destinations including MOCA, Disney Concert Hall, Nokia Theater, Staples Center, and the Ahmanson/Dorothy Chandler Pavilion are all within a short distance. Shopping is also close by, with the 7th and Fig shopping center, Macy's Plaza, and the Ralph's Fresh Fare Grocery all just a few short blocks away. At TENTEN Wilshire, all suites are designated Live/Work, so conducting business from home in a professional manner just became possible. Basic utilities are all included in these fully furnished luxury suites, further simplifying an otherwise busy life. There are no short-term lease fees, making TENTEN Wilshire the perfect option, whatever your needs may be. TENTEN Wilshire, a new lifestyle solution for those wanting to live, work, and play, no matter how long or short your stay.

