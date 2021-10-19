Tenovos To Share Insights At Wrike Collaborate

Virtual Session Maps Out How DAM Combined with Workflow Management Can Boost the Creative Process

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , the modern, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that the company will be sharing its insights at Wrike Collaborate 2021. The presentation will showcase the urgency for marketers and creatives to leverage technology to be effective and efficient and how Digital Asset Management (DAM) paired with best-in-class Collaborative Work Management can fast-track the creative process.

WHO:

Addison Wasson , Product Owner at Tenovos

WHAT:

Tell Stories That Matter: Power Your Creative Process with Next-Gen DAM and Workflow Management

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Registered attendees of Wrike Collaborate can add the session to their agenda by visiting: https://www.wrike.com/lp/collaborate-2021-agenda-na/

For more information please visit www.tenovos.com and follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosASM .

About TenovosTenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com .

Tenovos, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Tenovos, Active Story Management (ASM) and their respective logos are trademarks of Tenovos, Inc. in the United States.

