Tenorshare Announces Its Revamped IAnyGo V2.2.0 For A Better User Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched iAnyGo V2.2.0 with a new feature and a more fun experience. Uses can import GPX file to start an already arranged route.

Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair, and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.

Tenorshare iAnyGo is a software that aims at helping users change their location easily, it has made many important improvements in its function this year, such as adding the GPS Joystick and Cooldown Timer. This time Tenorshare iAnyGo V2.2.0 also adds a new funny feature, uses can import GPX files to start an already arranged route. This feature makes it easier to change the location. Users can explore anywhere they like, and save them as GPX files, and then they can use iAnyGo, import the GPX file of single and review the beautiful scenery with a single click.

MAJOR FEATURES OF TENORSHARE IANYGO:

One Click to change GPS location to anywhere on iPhone/iPad/iPod

to change GPS location to anywhere on iPhone/iPad/iPod Simulate GPS movement along the paths you draw

Using GPS joystick or keyboard to change the direction of movement

Set the moving speed from 1m /s to 70 km/h and times for your route

/s to 70 km/h and times for your route The added Cooldown timer can effectively prevent soft ban in Pokemon Go

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY:Tenorshare iAnyGo is available for Mac 10.13 and later, and Windows 7/8/10/11. It supports all iPhone/iPad/iPod with latest iOS versions. The price is $9.95 for a month, and $39.95 for a 1-year license now. Click here to see the detailed information.

Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-ianygo.html

About TenorshareTenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

