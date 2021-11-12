Tenorshare Announces Giveaways For Black Friday 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, the highly professional team with more than ten years of experience, has announced a giveaway for the 2021 Black Friday.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, the highly professional team with more than ten years of experience, has announced a giveaway for the 2021 Black Friday. From now until Nov 31, 2021, everyone must seize the opportunity! This time Tenorshare launched a lucky turntable. There are $9.9 special deals, buy one get one free, the free new product, and discount deals.

Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair, and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.

1 - $9.9 Special Black Friday Deals

Just enter the event page, click on 'Buy Now', users can randomly get a product from Tenorshare using just $9.9. You can either choose iAnyGo or 4uKey Password Manager, both of them are highly evaluated. iAnyGo is an iOS location changer tool, with just one click, and users can change iPhone location to anywhere at a customized speed. Tenorshare also made an important improvement recently that, users can import GPX files to start a designed route now.

2 - Buy one get one free

Users who buy ReiBoot or 4uKey can get an iCareFone for free. ReiBoot can repair 150+ iOS/iPad system problems like stuck on Apple logo, screen won't turn on, recovery mode loop. 4uKey can easily unlock the iPhone screen and MDM in minutes. Tenorshare offers iCareFone for free to back up your iPhone data. And it also supports restoring data anytime, anywhere, and transferring media files between iPhone and iTunes without limitation.

3 - Get New Free Product

Share the event page and everyone can get a 1-month free license of Phone Mirror. Phone Mirror is a new product launched in October, it can mirror Android screens and display on a bigger screen, so users can control their Android phones from PC using mouse and keyboard directly.

4 - Up to 70% off deals

In addition to the above discounts, Tenorshare series software also has designated discounts this Black Friday. A variety of well-known software discounts, up to 70% off deals!

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly-rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

