Tennesseans Prep For Virtual Celebration As Governor Lee Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Tennessee School Choice Week"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth year in a row, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Tennessee School Choice Week by the state's governor. Gov. Lee joined more than a dozen governors, as well as hundreds of county, city, and town leaders, who have officially recognized the Week.

School Choice Week, which has gone virtual this year due to the pandemic, seeks to raise awareness about opportunity in K-12 education, encouraging families to celebrate and discuss their school options. Schools of every type - traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool - will join in the celebration.

In Tennessee, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned more than 800 virtual or at-home activities for the Week, including a statewide social media contest and week of choice-themed Facebook Live events. These activities aim to spark conversations about the educational opportunities parents want for their children, and the importance of every child having access to an effective education.

Across the nation, more than 33,000 virtual or socially-distanced celebrations will take place.

"Parents need the freedom to choose the best educational option for their family more than ever, and it is exciting to see Tennesseeans expanding learning opportunities," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We wish Tennessee families the best in their National School Choice Week celebrations and thank Gov. Lee for his recognition of the Week."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities -- such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases -- to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information or to watch Gov. Lee's video message about the Week, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/tennessee .

