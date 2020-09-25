Tenneco Releases Annual Sustainability Report Outlining 2019 Progress And Plans For The Future

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (TEN) - Get Report has published its latest annual Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report. Covering operations during 2019, this is the first time that Tenneco has issued a report for its combined operations, including the acquired Federal-Mogul and Öhlins Racing businesses.

As outlined in the report, Tenneco continues to make strides toward improving its Environmental, Social and Governance strategy, including key performance metrics, and evaluating Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and other reporting frameworks to drive long-term stakeholder value. Along with these metrics, the company has committed to share best practices and employ continuous improvement initiatives across the business for maximum impact.

"As we continue to face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tenneco remains committed to operating in a socially responsible, safe and sustainable manner, no matter the circumstances," said Tenneco Chief Executive Officer Brian Kesseler. "Making tomorrow better is something we always strive for, and as our sustainability journey evolves, we need to continuously look at ways in which to improve while helping our team members, customers and communities build a better future. Each and every Tenneco team member plays a part in making this possible, and we thank them for their continued dedication to making us a more sustainable and transparent organization."

Report highlights include:

Our Governance: Tenneco's focus on board refreshment furthered the Company's commitment to bringing additional skills and experience relevant to our strategy and operations. 33 percent of the board qualified as diverse based on gender or ethnicity as of July 2020 .

. Our People: Operating safely helps protect our team members, and our safety programs make a difference. The lost day case rate decreased 13 percent and our incident rate fell by eight percent. Women represent 24 percent of team members and 14 percent of leadership. In 2020, Tenneco is building upon its strategy to improve inclusion, diversity, and equity.

Our Planet: Operating responsibly means that Tenneco manages its impact on the environment through waste, water, emissions, and energy usage. Notably, Tenneco exceeded many of its goals this year, including achieving an approximately 19 percent reduction in energy usage. Since 2017, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity decreased 11 percent.

Our Products: Tenneco continued to deliver technology and products designed to enhance global mobility. Tenneco is proud to have 35 leading brands worldwide, 15 of which have built trust with customers and consumers for over 100 years. In 2019, 92 percent of the company's plants achieved certification for product quality management (IATF 16949 and ISO 9001); Tenneco looks forward to having more sites certified in the future.

Our Partners: Tenneco's efforts are not limited to those within the company. Its selection of vendors has a positive impact also, and since 2017, Tenneco has been consistently recognized by customers for developing a strong and diverse supply base. By working with a diverse supply base, Tenneco amplifies the impact of its beliefs and values regarding corporate responsibility.

"Tenneco remains focused on its commitment to delivering quality products that drive advancements in global mobility solutions for cleaner, more efficient, comfortable and reliable performance," added Kim Yapchai, chief compliance and sustainability officer, Tenneco. "We strive to have a positive impact on the communities in which we operate, and with this report, want to show how we hold ourselves accountable to those ideals. We look forward to continuing our journey to improve and better demonstrate our commitment to Make Tomorrow Better."

To view Tenneco's 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report, click here.

About TennecoTenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.45 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Our four business groups - Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, deliver technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more .

