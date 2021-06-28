Tenneco Named A 2020 Supplier Of The Year Winner By General Motors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco's (NYSE:TEN) Powertrain business group was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors' 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the fourth consecutive year that a Tenneco business group has been honored and the second consecutive award for Tenneco's Powertrain business group.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"To be selected by General Motors as 2020 Supplier of the Year is particularly meaningful for Tenneco's Powertrain team members around the world that overcame unprecedented obstacles to produce quality powertrain components on-time for our largest global customer," said Brian Kesseler, CEO of Tenneco. "This fourth consecutive award demonstrates Tenneco's commitment to providing GM with world-class solutions for fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced engine performance."

About TennecoTenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

