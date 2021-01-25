Tenneco Announces Tom Sabatino To Join Company As General Counsel And Corporate Secretary

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (TEN) - Get Report today announced that Thomas J. Sabatino will join the company in the role of executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, effective February 15, 2021.

"I am pleased to welcome Tom to Tenneco and the addition of his extensive legal background and global management expertise to our executive leadership team," said Brian Kesseler, Tenneco CEO. "He brings a wealth of experience ranging from leading the corporate legal function, to managing mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and divestitures, to advising and serving on corporate and non-profit boards."

Sabatino currently serves as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Humane Society of the United States and Chair of the International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution as well as holding board positions with Teligent Inc., and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

"I'm excited to be joining Brian and his management team at this pivotal time at Tenneco," said Sabatino. "I look forward to helping it continue to deliver on the company's long-term strategic objectives."

Sabatino's appointment follows Brandon Smith accepting a senior executive position at CHS Incorporated, a Fortune 100 agribusiness and energy company. Smith will stay on with Tenneco into March to facilitate a smooth transition.

Mr. Kesseler added, "On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Brandon Smith for his years of service to Tenneco. We wish him success in the next chapter of his career as Brandon has had a long-time passion for the agriculture industry."

About Thomas J. SabatinoMr. Sabatino brings nearly three decades of legal experience as senior general counsel for global publicly traded corporations to his role at Tenneco. He previously served as: Executive Vice President and General Counsel - Law and Regulatory Affairs for Aetna Inc., Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel for Hertz Corporation, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Walgreen Co. & Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for United Continental Holdings, Inc. & United Airlines, Inc, Executive Vice President and General Counsel - Global Law and Public Affairs, Schering Plough Corporation and Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Baxter International Inc. Mr. Sabatino earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

About TennecoTenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

