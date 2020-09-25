Tenet To Report Its Third Quarter Results On October 20

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) plans to report results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

A live webcast and audio archive of the call may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet's website at www.tenethealth.com/investors. The audio archive will be available on Tenet's website for approximately 30 days.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 112,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 510 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

