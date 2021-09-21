Tenet To Report Its Third Quarter 2021 Results On October 20

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) plans to report results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) - Get Tenet Healthcare Corporation Report plans to report results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The company will host a related conference call the following morning, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

A live webcast and audio archive of the call may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet's website at www.tenethealth.com/investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) - Get Tenet Healthcare Corporation Report is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 102,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 60 hospitals and more than 460 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

