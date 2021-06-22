Tenet To Report Its Second Quarter 2021 Results On July 21

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) plans to report results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

A live webcast and audio archive of the call may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet's website at www.tenethealth.com/investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) - Get Report is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 108,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and more than 450 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622006078/en/