Teneral Cellars Releases Wine Collection Celebrating The History Of Pride

FAIR PLAY, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneral Cellars, a digital company producing incredible wine for a like-minded, mission-driven community that sips, creates and acts with purpose, today announced the launch of its "Love is Love - History of Pride" Collection to honor the ever-evolving legacy of LGBTQ+ communities and their allies. Ten dollars from every three-pack of the collection sold will be donated to The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) Safe Spaces certification - to identify entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses and other public venues as safe spaces for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

The "Love is Love" Collection features three delicious, sustainably farmed and produced wines including the Overflowing with Pride Barbera, Uprising Chenin Blanc and Loud and Proud Merlot. The collection is one of the company's quarterly themed releases pertaining to elevating women and inspiring change.

With Pride Month quickly approaching in June, celebration preparations are in the works. To tie-in honoring the poignant History of Pride with the joyous festivities currently associated with the movement, Teneral Cellars is collaborating with Chef Maria Mazon, the Executive Chef and Owner of BOCA Tacos y Tequila in Tucson, AZ and popular competitor on Top Chef season 18, on pairing the "Love is Love" wines with unique dishes inspired by the cause. The company is also partnering with Master Sommelier and Chair of the Court of Master Sommelier's Board of Directors Emily Wines as its featured Sommelier for this release.

To further support the mission, each bottle features distinct collectible artwork created by women designers. Playwright Drue Robinson penned the original poem included on the Overflowing with Pride Barbera label and Cory Justice created the original artwork for all three bottles.

In concert with the launch, Jill Osur, president and CEO of Teneral Cellars will meet with the proprietors of the historical Stonewall Inn and the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative in New York City, home to the 1969 riots that launched the gay rights movement, to deepen her understanding of the History of Pride, allowing her to broaden her work as an agent of change to help dismantle all forms of gender discrimination.

"The collection reflects the simple human truth that loving another person is a wonderful thing," remarked Osur. "Our motto at Teneral Cellars is to claim the power within to transform the world with grit and grace. We are committed to ensuring equality and justice for all love. Love is to be accepted, appreciated, celebrated, valued and protected. The Pride movement has empowered those seeking equality to do exactly that, and in the face of what once seemed like insurmountable challenges."

To learn more, join The SWARM, Teneral Cellar's non-traditional wine club reinvented as a uniquely digital movement for those who love wine and are passionate about creating change, or to make a purchase, visit www.teneralcellars.com.

About Teneral CellarsTeneral Cellars is a disruptive, woman owned and run wine business. We are rethinking what it means to be a wine brand. As an entrepreneurial agent for social change, we produce exceptional sustainable wines and sell exclusively online to a community of like-minded individuals who support our mission to sip, create and act with purpose. We donate 10% of profits to women's causes including gender and racial justice, climate, and social change. Teneral Cellars is creating a social movement by encouraging conversations and women's empowerment through exceptional wine and thought-provoking experiences.

Launched in October 2020 by Jill Osur as a purpose driven brand, Teneral Cellars aims to elevate women in the wine industry, produce incredible wines from sustainably farmed vineyards, curate meaningful experiences, and build a strong community through cause. To learn more, visit www.teneralcellars.com.

