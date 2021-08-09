Tend Opens First Studio In Washington, DC

The tech-driven dental startup launches with unprecedented demand for appointments; will be followed by five additional locations in the District

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, opened its first studio in Washington DC today, establishing a regional presence outside of New York City for the first time and introducing a new market to its innovative approach to oral health. Located at 600 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Tend Capitol Hill will be followed by five additional studio openings in the Navy Yard, Downtown, 14th and U, Metro Center and Ballston neighborhoods, beginning this month and into the fall.

After its successful launch in October 2019, Tend, whose mission is to transform dentistry into an empowering, human, and joyful experience, has rapidly grown to serve more than 50,000 patients across seven locations throughout New York City. The modern, tech-driven dental studios have become a fixture across the city, and beloved for their beautiful design, seamless booking experience, expert clinicians, wide range of services, and elevated in-person experience driven by hospitality touchpoints.

"We launched Tend because we saw an opportunity to bring dentistry into 2021. Since we introduced a new norm for oral wellness two years ago, it's clear that patients believe in our mission," said Doug Hudson, Founding CEO of Tend. "We're beyond excited to introduce Tend to Washingtonians, who have expressed enthusiasm beyond our expectations with almost 2,000 appointments booked within our opening month alone."

Tend enters the DC market with a focus on transforming the dental experience for Washingtonians into a modern one that people actually look forward to, while bringing hundreds of jobs to the city and vitalizing neighborhoods. The company currently employees over 300 team members across New York and Nashville.

"At Tend, we're doing dental differently by offering a personalized experience built around the patient, while providing a collaborative environment and state-of-the-art technology for clinicians that makes their work a joy," adds Dr. Chris Salierno, Chief Dental Officer at Tend. "We can't wait to expand our footprint and join the dental community in such a dynamic city."

The expansion comes on the heels of Tend's recent $125M Series C fundraise, an investment that fueled its plans to scale quickly across the US. The company's entry in Washington, DC will be followed by additional openings in Boston and Atlanta later this year.

Tend launched in October 2019 with a completely reimagined, hospitality-driven approach to oral healthcare that features personalized visits, seamless online booking and price transparency. Since then, the company has opened seven locations across New York City with plans to open 20 total locations this year. Over the next year, as Tend expands across the country and develops new dentist-designed products, the company will build out its growing team, adding staff across dental, operations and technology. Together, this team will drive Tend's mission to create a new standard for oral health, starting at the dentist and extending into daily life.

About TendTend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend was created to set a new standard for oral health by providing dentistry the way it should be—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Founding CEO Doug Hudson is supported by 311 talented team members in New York City, Nashville and Washington, DC. By the end of 2021, Tend will operate 20 dental studios in New York, Washington DC, Boston and Atlanta. In 2020, Tend launched a suite of dentist-designed consumer products to extend its mission into the daily lives of members. For more information, visit hellotend.com .

