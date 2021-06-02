Tend Names Dr. Chris Salierno As Chief Dental Officer

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, today announced it has appointed Dr. Chris Salierno as its first ever Chief Dental Officer, a role that will be an essential part of the company's growth and nationwide expansion. Dr. Salierno will serve in a strategic and operational leadership role and report directly to Founding CEO Doug Hudson.

Since its successful launch in October 2019, Tend has rapidly grown to over 250 team members across seven locations throughout New York City, serving close to 25,000 members. The company, which recently closed a Series C fundraise of $125 million, will continue on its rapid growth trajectory, increasing its number of studios to 55 over the next 18 months, investing in technology and patient experience and launching a suite of comprehensive services and oral care products.

In his role, Dr. Salierno will advise on all clinical matters, including dental services, oral health programs, technology and more, in order to support Tend in maintaining its operational excellence as the company expands its footprint to studios nationwide. He will also act as an invaluable leader to a team of over 175 dental care professionals and a trusted resource in recruiting and developing top industry talent. The tech-driven dental startup will launch in Washington, D.C. and Boston later this year, with several additional markets to follow in 2022.

"Dr. Salierno's impressive skill set, along with his sharp business acumen, deep industry knowledge and experience in leadership roles within the industry made him a perfect fit for this role," said Tend Founding CEO Doug Hudson. "We're thrilled to begin this new chapter of Tend's growth with his support on all things dental."

A New York native, Dr. Salierno started his career as a resident at Stony Brook University Hospital, before quickly beginning his own practice and then embarking on additional career paths as an educator, international lecturer, and the Chief Editor of Dental Economics. He has also served as the National President of the American Student Dental Association and in leadership roles in the American Dental Association, the Suffolk County Dental Society, and more.

"I'm so excited to join Tend, a company that is truly transforming the dental industry, and can't wait to begin supporting its mission to become the world's first member-obsessed oral wellness brand, beginning in the dentist's office and extending into daily life," said Dr. Salierno.

Dr. Salierno will be based out of Tend's New York City hub, with frequent visits to additional markets as the company enters cities nationwide.

About TendTend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend was created to set a new standard for oral health by providing dentistry the way it should be—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Founding CEO Doug Hudson is supported by 262 talented team members in New York City and Nashville. Tend currently operates seven New York dental studios in Chelsea, Flatiron, Grand Central, Wall Street, Upper West Side, Williamsburg and Hudson Square. In 2020, Tend launched a suite of dentist-designed consumer products to extend its mission into the daily lives of members. For more information, visit hellotend.com or download the Tend Dental app, available on all iOS and Android devices.

