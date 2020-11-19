Tencent Music Entertainment To Exclusively Present A China Special Live Performance Of Billie Eilish Livestream Concert

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (" Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, announced that its livestreaming platform, TME Live, will...

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (" Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (TME) - Get Report, the leading online music entertainment platform in China, announced that its livestreaming platform, TME Live, will exclusively present a China special edition livestreaming concert by five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish on 21 November.

The TME Live presentation will enable fans in China to experience the concert performance, WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM, which was streamed from Los Angeles on Oct. 24 as the first global livestreaming concert ever by Billie Eilish. The special edition for Chinese audiences will be exclusively broadcast on Tencent Music's QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing, free of charge and through the TME Live platform. Three music videos recorded from Billie's livestreaming concert have gone live on Tencent Music's various platforms as well.

WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM used state-of-the-art XR technology to bring fans a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive virtual experience using multiple cameras, angles and 3D environments. The interactive production was carried out by lili Studios. The concert featured performances by Billie with her brother and fellow artist Finneas, as well as drummer Andrew Marshall. The performance was conducted on a 60ft x 24ft stage, surrounded by 100ft x 24ft LED screens that provided 3D, real-time content integration.

Having spent months working on the event's creative features with live production company Moment Factory, the livestream drew upon elements from Billie's postponed arena tour. The livestreaming performance featured virtual interactions with 500 pre-selected fans in real time. In addition, the pre-show video debuted an exclusive, never-before-seen clip from the highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary film Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, directed by R.J. Cutler.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, TME Live performances have covered a wide range of music genres including pop music, electronic music, rock, and manga soundtracks, fulfilling the diverse demands of music lovers and providing a broad stage for musicians.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - Get Report is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

