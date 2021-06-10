Tencent Music And WWF Launch Non-profit Music Project For World Oceans Day

SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (" Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the world's...

SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (" Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (TME) - Get Report, the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the world's leading conservation organization, announced the launch of a special non-profit project for World Oceans Day that aims to use music to convey a vision for global ocean protection.

As part of the project, the two sides are partnering with notable music artists from China and abroad, as well as ocean program experts, to launch both a series of charitable music singles, and a curated World Oceans Day playlist.

Popular Chinese music artists such as Zhang Yun Lei, Jiao Mai Qi, NINEONE#, and Chen Jing Fei contributed a series of singles to the project. The curated music playlist consists of songs and messages of support from global music artists such as Mike Shinoda, Jeff Chang, Ayanga, Christopher, Lukas Graham, WayV, NCT DREAM and Jeong Se-woon. The singles and the playlist became available on TME's platforms, QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing, starting from June 8, 2021.

The United Nations officially designated June 8 th as World Oceans Day in 2008 to highlight the major role that oceans have in everyday life as a critical part of the biosphere, and to mobilize and unite the world's population for the sustainable management of the world's oceans. Since its inception, the scope of activities for World Oceans Day has expanded to cover an increasingly wide range of issues, such as maritime space, international shipping, marine science and technology, climate change, and international cooperation for ocean preservation and sustainable development. Tencent Music's own efforts to further environmental preservation practices align well with these issues.

This is the second time that Tencent Music has partnered with WWF under the "TME Art Project," a series of initiatives that use music and art to further enhance environmental protection efforts. In October 2020, both sides jointly launched a crossover music and art exhibition, named "All Creation: Encounter with Animals," at Beijing's UCCA Center for Contemporary Art.

Through working with users, musicians, and artists, Tencent Music will continue to create high-quality works of music for charitable purposes. This not only deepens the social impact of music, art, and charity on society, but also creates more value for the music industry as a whole.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - Get Report is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

About WWF

WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) is one of the world's most respected independent organizations dedicated to the conservation of nature.

WWF has been active in China since 1980, when it was invited by the Chinese government as the first international NGO to work on nature conservation.

