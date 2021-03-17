TENCENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Tencent Music Entertainment Group On Behalf Of Tencent Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - Get Report on behalf of Tencent stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Tencent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 12, 2021, Bloomberg published an article entitled "Tencent Faces Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals," reporting that "China's top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down" on Ant Group Co. As a result, the Company would "probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance, and payments services."

On this news, the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") price fell as much as $7, or nearly 8%, on March 12, 2021.

