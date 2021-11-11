Tenbound Announces BEAST Award Winners 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenbound, a Research & Advisory firm focused 100% on Sales Development, announced the winners of this year's BEAST Awards for excellence in Sales Development, at The Tenbound Sales Development Conference 2021...

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenbound, a Research & Advisory firm focused 100% on Sales Development, announced the winners of this year's BEAST Awards for excellence in Sales Development, at The Tenbound Sales Development Conference 2021 on October 27th, 2021 in San Francisco.

The BEAST Award is a voting award specifically for the Sales Development community, run each year in leading up the annual Conference.

It includes four categories, with the highest number of unique votes winning in each category.

The categories include Best Sales Development Team, Best Sales Development Technology, Best Sales Development Leader, and Best Sales Development Representative.

Once again this year, Tenbound received a record number of votes in each category.

David Dulany, Tenbound Founder & CEO stated: "Sales Development is growing in importance in B2B SaaS companies and in many other industries. The Tenbound BEAST Awards represent the best in the burgeoning Sales Development industry, the top-rated Leaders, Reps, Teams, and Technology out there performing at the highest level in our field. We are proud to be associated with all the nominees and winners!"

The 2021 BEAST Award Winners:

Best Sales Development Leader Patrick Jeter, Groove

Best Sales Development Representative Alex Trca, LeadIQ

Best Sales Development TeamLeandata, led by Rob Simmons

Best Sales Development TechnologyRegie.ai, led by Matt Millen

CONGRATULATIONS to all our winners!

This is the future of Sales Development.

Tenbound is a Research and Advisory firm focused and dedicated to Sales Development performance improvement. The Sales Development industry has exploded over the past few years, however, expertise in the subject is still rare. Tenbound aims to uplevel the profession through cutting edge research, highly practical consulting, training, coaching programs and live events for all levels of the Sales Development team. Visit: https://Tenbound.com

Contact: David Dulany415-944-7872 323572@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenbound-announces-beast-award-winners-2021-301422179.html

SOURCE Tenbound