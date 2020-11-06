Tenax Therapeutics To Host Virtual R&D Webinar With Scientific Experts Highlighting HELP Study Results

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D webinar for analysts and investors on...

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D webinar for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Tenax will share updates related to levosimendan and its recently completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). The event will feature presentations from three globally recognized experts in the areas of pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, as well as a Q&A panel discussion. The speakers will include:

- Stuart Rich, MD, Professor of Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

- Daniel Burkhoff, MD, PhD, Director Heart Failure, Hemodynamics and MCS Research at the Cardiovascular Research Foundation

- Barry Borlaug, MD, Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic

A live webcast of the Virtual R&D Webinar and accompanying slides will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tenaxthera.com. An archived webinar recording of the event will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Phase 2 HELP Trial

The HELP Study (Hemodynamic Evaluation of Levosimendan in PH-HFpEF) was a multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate levosimendan in 36 patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). Endpoints in the trial evaluated various invasive hemodynamic and clinical measures including a 6-minute walk test. The Company previously announced positive topline results from this Phase 2 trial. The trial demonstrated significant reduction in right atrial and pulmonary capillary wedge pressures. It also demonstrated a significant improvement with 6-minute walk distance.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific advisory team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has recently released topline data regarding their Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.

About Levosimendan

Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer that works through a unique triple mechanism of action. It initially was developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. It was discovered and developed by Orion Pharma, Orion Corporation of Espoo Finland, and is currently approved in over 60 countries for this indication and not available in the United States. Tenax Therapeutics acquired North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan from Phyxius Pharma, Inc.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to matters beyond the Company's control that could lead to delays in the clinical study, new product introductions and customer acceptance of these new products; matters beyond the Company's control that could impact the Company's continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the impact of management changes on the Company's business and unanticipated charges, costs and expenditures not currently contemplated that may occur as a result of management changes; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this release. Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

