Tenax Announces Late-Breaking Results From The HELP Study Accepted For Presentation At The Heart Failure Society Of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that detailed results from the Phase 2 HELP Study of levosimendan in PH-HFpEF have been accepted for presentation as a Late-Breaking Clinical Trial at this year's Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting to be held September 30, 2020-October 6, 2020.

The HELP Study (Hemodynamic Evaluation of Levosimendan in PH-HFpEF) was a multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate levosimendan in 36 patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). Endpoints in the trial evaluated various invasive hemodynamic and clinical measures including a 6-minute walk test.

Detailed results of the HELP Study will be presented as a late-breaking oral abstract by Dr. Barry Borlaug, Chair for Research, Division of Circulatory Failure, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic and a member of the HELP Study Steering Committee.

Tenax CEO Anthony DiTonno stated "We are very excited to have the HELP Study results accepted for presentation as a late-breaking abstract at the HFSA Annual Meeting. The positive results of the HELP Study represent a major milestone for Tenax and our development of levosimendan for the treatment of patients suffering from this debilitating illness. Based on feedback from our advisors, we believe the results may represent a potential breakthrough in the treatment of PH-HFpEF patients, and we look forward to having the detailed trial results presented at this major scientific forum."

About Phase 2 HELP Trial

The HELP Trial - Hemodynamic Evaluation of Levosimendan in PH-HFpEF is a multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate levosimendan in 36 patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). The trial has a predefined response criterion that patients must meet following a 24-hour open-label infusion of levosimendan before they can be randomized to the 6-week double-blind phase of the trial. The criterion for randomization is a reduction in PCWP during supine exercise of ≥ 4mmHg following the open-label infusion when compared with each patient's baseline exercise PCWP. The primary endpoint of the HELP Trial is based on change in PCWP vs baseline compared to placebo.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific advisory team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has recently released topline data regarding their Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.

About Levosimendan

Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer that works through a unique triple mechanism of action. It initially was developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. It was discovered and developed by Orion Pharma, Orion Corporation of Espoo Finland, and is currently approved in over 60 countries for this indication and not available in the United States. Tenax Therapeutics acquired North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan from Phyxius Pharma, Inc.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to matters beyond the Company's control that could lead to delays in the clinical study, new product introductions and customer acceptance of these new products; matters beyond the Company's control that could impact the Company's continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the impact of management changes on the Company's business and unanticipated charges, costs and expenditures not currently contemplated that may occur as a result of management changes; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020, and its quarterly report of Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this release. Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

