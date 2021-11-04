Tenable Named A Leader In Industrial Control Systems Security By Independent Research Firm

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable ®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Forrester's report, "The Forrester Wave™: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions, Q4, 2021."

In its first-ever ICS Security Solutions Wave, Forrester evaluated vendors' capabilities across 27 different criteria and categorized them as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers. As one of only three leaders, Tenable received the highest possible scores (5.0) in seven criteria, including ICS Protocol Support, Vulnerability Risk Management for Operational Technology, Execution Roadmap, Innovation Roadmap, Planned Enhancements, Commercial Model and Product Security.

"Tenable.ot was superior to other vendors in this evaluation on the breadth of ICS protocols it can properly support..." according to Forrester's report. "Tenable.ot is a great fit for customers who already use Tenable in their IT environment for vulnerability risk management and seek to better understand the risks in their OT environment."

As escalating attacks on critical infrastructure continue, organizations struggle with gaining unified visibility across their dynamic environments of legacy operational technology (OT), internet-connected ICS and modern IT. To address this challenge, Tenable.ot™ allows organizations to benefit from the efficiencies and cost savings of converged IT and OT environments in a risk-informed way. By providing a detailed, threat-based score optimized for both IT and OT assets, Tenable delivers greater security and risk-based intelligence across mission- and safety-critical environments. Tenable.ot was recently added to the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program Approved Product List (APL), allowing federal agencies and departments to purchase Tenable.ot through the CDM Program using the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule.

"The rush to modernize critical infrastructure and the ICS that underpins it has converged the worlds of IT and OT. It's no longer adequate to address the security of these environments in a siloed, disjointed fashion," said Nico Popp, chief product officer, Tenable. "Understanding exposure across the expanding ICS attack surface is the first and most important step in reducing overall risk. We're thrilled that Forrester has recognized us as a Leader with the highest possible scores in the execution roadmap and innovation roadmap criteria."

To read the full report, "The Forrester Wave™: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions, Q4, 2021," visit https://www.tenable.com/analyst-research/forrester-wave-2021 .

